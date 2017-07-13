Rihana rocks a Buju Banton t-shirt

1 SHARES Share Tweet

It was a beautiful sight to see singer Rihanna rocking a Buju Banton t-shirt in the streets of Newyork .

A true fan of Buju Banton, Rihanna is speculated that she indeed visited the reggae icon in a Florida jail and gave Buju credits to her song phat which was recorded in May 2017.

Since Buju Banton is not allowed to record any music from prison, he is accredited as a song writer to the tune single song known phat whose release date is yet to be set.

To the Buju Bantons fans in Kenya, it was a glimpse of hope as the hashtag free Buju Banton went viral.

Buju whose real name is Mark Anthony Myrie was arrested and sent to prison for cocaine possession and distribution in 2009 and sent to jail for ten years. He is set to leave prison in December 2018.

about the author: Ghetto Radio