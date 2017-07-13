Raila’s Kabarnet Rally Disrupted In Kabarnet As Ruto Is Heckled In Kisumu

19 SHARES Share Tweet

Deputy President William Ruto was today jeered in Kisumu when he tried to address a crowd during the launch of the EABL Kisumu plant.

The crowd chanted “we don’t want” repeatedly when the deputy president attempted to introduce the president.

At the same time, a National Super Alliance rally was disrupted in Kabarnet town with rowdy youth burning NASA banners.

NASA leaders led by Raila Odinga were forced to cut short the rally and head to Eldama Ravine town.

about the author: Ghetto Radio