Public Works PS Among Six People Abducted By Al Shabaab

PUBLIC WORKS PS Mariam El-Maawy among is among the six people abducted by al shabaab militia at Milihoi on Lamu-Mpeketoni highway.

The six have however been recued and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Mpeketoni.

Mariam El-Maawy had just completed a meeting with Lapset stakeholders in Lamu and was heading to visit families who fled their homes due to insecurity caused Alshabaab attacks.

The incident took place at around 3pm on Thursday.

In a similar incident, a lorry conductor was taken hostage by suspected Alshabaab militants at Milihoi.

