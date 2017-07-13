Nyeri Businessman Installs Chicken As Night Guard

24 SHARES Share Tweet

Mathira town, in Nyeri county was thrown into confusion after bar–owner installed a chicken as night guard …

The bar owner is said to have engaged the services of a witch doctor to help him flush out thieves who broke into his premises.

The witch doctor is said to have given him the cock which has caused a star among the area residents.

His bar in Mathira constituency is said to have been broken into three times. He has since warned the thieves to return his property or face dire consequences.

The cock has been “patrolling” the bar since Saturday and is perched on the roof.

Villagers say the bird has been circling the roof in a clockwise direction and there are claims that the thieves will be identified after seven

