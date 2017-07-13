Nairobi Women Politicians Accuse Male Counterparts Of Vandalism

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Women candidates from Nairobi County have called upon the IEBC to take action against people who are vandalizing their election posters.

Speaking to the media, Jacqueline Mutere an Imara Daima MCA aspirant has said that their opponents have resulted to stealing their posters and asking for money so that they can give them back.

Mutere says that other aspirants also cover their posters with others in an attempt to make sure people don’t see them.

Youth Agenda Chairperson, Susan Mwongeri has said that female contestants have had to do door to door campaign due to limited finances.

Only 9% of all contestants in the country are women and Nairobi has only 13 women aspirants.

