KRA Lawyer Brutally Murdered, Body Dumped

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A lawyer working as a supervisor with the taxman was abducted and strangled before his body was dumped off Mombasa Road, Nairobi. A lawyer working as a supervisor with the taxman was abducted and strangled before his body was dumped off Mombasa Road, Nairobi.

Mr Jared Ratemo Mokua, 35 and a father of three worked as a supervisor at Kenya Revenue Authority’s Customs and Border Control Department, Consolbase Container Freight Services, Mombasa.

His body was found dumped at the junction of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport/ Mombasa Road Wednesday morning long after he went missing.

He had been strangled and hit by a blunt object on the head. His brother Harun said Mokua had traveled to Nairobi to solve a tax related matter when he met his death.

Harun said Mokua was to travel to Mombasa on Tuesday and was to use a 9.30 am flight. He and his wife ran a law firm that operates in Ngara area.

about the author: Ghetto Radio