Here Is The Most Watched Song On Youtube

The music video for Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” featuring Charlie Puth just became the most-viewed YouTube video of all time.

As reported by BBC News, the video currently has more than 2,895,915,000 views, pushing it ahead of Psy’s 2012 song Gangnam Style which held the record previously.

While “See You Again” doesn’t have the same goofy choreography and catchiness that made “Gangnam Style” a viral hit, it does have a few things going for it.

The song was commissioned for the soundtrack of 2015’s action movie The fast and the furious 7, the seventh installment of one of the most popular franchise in history.

“See You Again” also serves as a tribute to the late actor Paul Walker; the video is interspersed with Walker’s scenes from the Furious movies. As BBC News puts it “Gangnam Style”’s view count eventually got so big that in 2014

YouTube had to upgrade its counter from a 32-bit integer to a 64-bit integer. Now, a couple of videos have passed the 2 billion mark, like Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” and Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” featuring Bruno Mars. Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” already has more than 2,485,501,000 views, and the video was just released this year.

