Woman Marries Groom In Absentia (PHOTOS)

A Kenyan woman has shocked the world after taking her vows with an absent groom.

The lady tied the knot in a colorful ceremony complete with all the bridal party but only portrait of the groom was available to represent the groom who is reportedly abroad.

The man known as Wafula is reportedly living abroad and has been dating the woman online

Despite there being Skype and WhatsApp the best the lady could do was only a portrait.

The bride was beside herself with joy to be united in matrimony with his absentee husband represented by portrait and officiated by the church.

Is it legal to be married in absentia? How did the groom sign the marriage certificates? That is what most Kenyans wondered on social media.

