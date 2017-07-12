Tension As Mathare landlords give eviction notice to a particular tribe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tension is high in Nairobi’s Mathare slums after landlords in the area gave tenants of a particular tribe notice to vacate their houses over poll violence fears.

Zephania Temba a leader in Mathare Mabitini area says they have received complaints from many residents that the landlords have given them notice to move over fear of their houses being grabbed after elections.

According to Temba some landlords in Mathare slums lost their after most of them were grabbed.

“When the month of August started, landlords told residents not to pay rent but stay on the rent deposit they made earlier. The landlords want by 2nd of August their houses are free and only particular tribes will be allowed to occupy them,” said Temba

Meanwhile some slum residents have already started moving their families to to the countryside over fear of a repeat of the 2007/08 violence.

“Men are actually taking their wives and children and property to the countryside over fear of poll violence. They say just in case of violence their families will be safe and sound and it will not be hard for them to seek refuge,” said a resident.

about the author: Ghetto Radio