Suspected Thugs Killed In Pangani

120 SHARES Share Tweet

Two suspected thugs were today morning shot dead by police in Pangani area in a botched robbery.

The suspected thugs had tried to rob a woman of her belongings when an alarm was raised.

Police on patrol immediately responded and shot the suspects.

Police recovered a pistol from the suspects.

The men had tried to rob a woman of her belongings when an alarm was raised.

Witnesses said the criminals had earlier hit and injured a guard in the area in an attempt to gain entry into the premises he was guarding.

about the author: Ghetto Radio