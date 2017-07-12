Suspected Thugs Killed In Pangani

Two suspected thugs were today morning shot dead by police in Pangani area in a botched robbery.
The suspected thugs had tried to rob a woman of her belongings when an alarm was raised.
Police on patrol immediately responded and shot the suspects.
Police recovered a pistol from the suspects.
The men had tried to rob a woman of her belongings when an alarm was raised.
Witnesses said the criminals had earlier hit and injured a guard in the area in an attempt to gain entry into the premises he was guarding.
Previous post:
Diamond and Zari’s break up rumours getting louder Next Post:
Man ‘abducted, raped by three women
Diamond and Zari’s break up rumours getting louder Next Post:
Man ‘abducted, raped by three women