Majimaji honorerd by Maa community

The Maa community from Narok County recently honored independent Embakasi aspiring MCA Julius Owino with a decorated walking stick which symbolizes true leadership.

Maji Maji was adorned with colorful Maasai apparel which included a Masaai branded shawl and shield complete with the walking stick.

The Maa community asked maji to be a symbol of leadership, unity and fight against tribalism in Embakasi where he is vying for the MCA seat, with the hashtag #TubadilisheEmba, and the humbled Maji promised to obey as he received the walking stick with great joy.

