Light aircraft carrying Citizen TV journalists crashes in Kibera

A light aircraft with three journalists on board on Wednesday afternoon crashed shortly after taking off from Wilson Airport.
The Cessna plane was ferrying three Citizen TV journalists – two reporters and a cameraman – to a National Super Alliance (Nasa) Rally in Baringo.
The journalists and crew were taken to Nairobi West Hospital and are said to be in a stable condition.
Police Airwing Commandant Rodgers Mbithi confirmed that the plane crashed close to the Southern Bypass, near Kibera.
