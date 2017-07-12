Light aircraft carrying Citizen TV journalists crashes in Kibera

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A light aircraft with three journalists on board on Wednesday afternoon crashed shortly after taking off from Wilson Airport.

The Cessna plane was ferrying three Citizen TV journalists – two reporters and a cameraman – to a National Super Alliance (Nasa) Rally in Baringo.

The journalists and crew were taken to Nairobi West Hospital and are said to be in a stable condition.

Police Airwing Commandant Rodgers Mbithi confirmed that the plane crashed close to the Southern Bypass, near Kibera.

about the author: Claret Adhiambo