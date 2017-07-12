KENYANS SHINE IN IAAF U18 CHAMPIONSHIPS

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dominic Kipkemboi and George Manangoi flew the Kenyan flag high after they won in the 1500metres men’s race and qualified for the finals in the IAAF world U18 games at Kasarani Stadium.

Kemboi completed the race in 3 minutes and 48.77 seconds while Oussama Cherrad from Algeria took second place in 3:48.93 as Abebe Dessassa from Ethiopia settled third in 3:49.58.

Manangoi completed his in 3 minutes and 55:00 seconds and was followed closely by Ethiopian’s Belete Mekonen in 3:56.31 and in third place Uganda’s Daniel Kiprop in 3:58.68.

In the ladies 400metres ladies race,was ruled by Mary Moraa on the first heat while Sharon Jebet came second after Barbra Malikova of the Czech Republic.They both qualified for the Semifinal.

Kelvin Tatua and David Sanayek ruled over the 400m when Kelvin Tatua came first and was followed by Musa Isah of and Yaroslav Demchenko came in third on the third heat.

David Sanayek came second behind Antonio Watson of Jamaica and was followed by Namimbia’s Ivan Danny Geldenhuys.

Kinogu Reginah

