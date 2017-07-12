IAAF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP KICK OFF TODAY

0 SHARES Share Tweet

World Under 18 championships will kick off at 9:30am with the Boys Decathlon 100 metres,with Discuss throw, 1500 metres, 400 metres, shot put decathlon and 400 metres following later in the morning

The Championships that was launched yesterday morning by IAAF president Sebastian Coe at Kasarani stadium is set to be opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta after the morning session.

Girls shot put, boys 100 metres and girls 3000 metres will then follow later in the day.

According to a press statement given yesterday by the President IAAF,Sebastian Coe,over 800 players from 130 countries will be participating in the games.

The IAAF games were first held in 1999 in Poland where Kenya scooped the first place.

The games will be concluded on Sunday 16th July at 7pm with the 4 by 400metres relay closing the championships.

“These championships are an extraordinary opportunity to watch talent and champions of the future.It is through these championships that Usain Bolt and Allyson Felix and other greats have emerged. There’s no reason why we won’t see more jewels of the future throughout this week.”added coe.

Kinogu Reginah.

