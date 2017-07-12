H_art The Band Denies Claims Of Drunk Performance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

H_art the band’s Mordecai is not a happy man after word got round that one certain gentleman with dreads and who almost looks like him, together with a female accomplice have been extorting money from innocent Kenyans.

The award winning artists took to their social media to warn and alert anyone who may come across the tricksters to get in touch with them.

In the post, the group is asking anyone with information regarding the gentleman to get in touch with them.

“Good Morning #teamH_art it has come to our attention that the guy above has been masquerading as MORDECAi from H_ART THE BAND _& he has been extorting club owners.

This guy has even gone to the extent of buying a microphone that’s almost similar to the one used by our Bro @mordecai_dex.

Together with an anonymous lady who goes by the name ‘porsha’ (not so sure if that’s the spelling) they have been doing rounds in numerous clubs _& the saddest part is: as you can see from the video, the guy just looks like Mordecai from afar but he can’t sing to save his life.” The post read in part.

The group went on to question why the guy impersonating Mordecai would even go on to perform while drunk. They say the impersonators guts may even go on to tarnish their name and spoil their hustle.

“So, after being introduced as Mordecai from h_art the band*inserts sad emoji* he goes ahead to ‘Rap’ his very own songs. Really?!!! Piece of advice to him _& to others: The world is a small space _& if you are going to do a Mordecai impersonation at least learn how to sing _& don’t go to stage ‘DRUNK’ #WorkEthics.

We have worked our a*@es off to get to where we are now _& being the best performers Kenya has now this ninja wants to spoil it by going to stage drunk .

NO WAY !!! Please if you are an organizer beware of impersonators – Not everyone with dreadlocks is H_ART THE BAND – Go an extra mile _& look at the guy closely.

We were really saddened by this information _& we have not been able to post it for almost 2weeks because we understand that there are no jobs and the youth are out here hustling but please don’t let your hustle be one that will kill someone else’s hustle #RespectTheHustle#RespectTheProcess if you know this guy please tell him that we are looking for him- no beef but we want to iron things out_& see how we can help him .He has such guts.’’

The group is now asking their fans to circulate the video of the guy and help them to find him.

