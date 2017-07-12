Family Of Murdered Kenyan Musician In Danger

The family of a popular musician who was killed in cold blood two years ago has complained of threats from unknown people.

Close relatives of the late Diana Chemutai said yesterday they had been warned of unspecified consequences if they would not hand over the slain artiste’s children to the callers.

“We are not sure of the safety of the children and our own. Some people have been issuing threats to us for nearly one year now and they want to take away the children,” said Susan Chepkemoi, a sister to the late Kalenjin musician.

Ms Chepkemoi said the anonymous callers had pestered her personally with calls and text messages for over a month.

In one of the texts the family is warned of dire consequences if it failed to hand over the children immediately.

Chepkemoi said the caller once identified herself as a relative to Eric Musila who is the key suspect in the murder of the musician.

“As a family we want to appeal for security from the Government. These people do not mean well for us and the children of my late sister and if possible the caller should be traced and charged,” she told journalists in Bomet yesterday.

She added: “If indeed these people want to take custody of the children, they should follow the due process and come out to identify themselves and why are they demanding to take them away.”

The family says they have already reported the matter to the police.

“We have never known peace and I doubt my sister is resting in peace because those who killed her are out there haunting us and the children,” Chepkemoi said.