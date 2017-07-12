Diamond and Zari’s break up rumours getting louder

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Separation rumors are once again rife after netizens realized that something fishy might be going on in the Dangote empire.

This was after a fan page of the family posted a photo of Diamond’s daughter in her mother’s shoes and captioned it “Diva in the making, #Tiffadangote”

Zari was quick to comment on the page and correct that the baby is called Latiffah Hassan and not Dangote.

So what exactly could have driven the popular socialite to drop her husband’s name as her daughter’s sir name?

The couple has been having issues left right and center for the past one month and this is not the first time the separation rumors have sparked.

A month ago, Ivan Ssemwanga’s cousin Edwin Lutaaya almost caused Diamond and Zari’s marriage to break after he was seen having a nice time with Zari in a swim spa.

The couple then managed to solve their issues and bounce back although it is no longer secret that the empire is slowly crumbling.

Zari’s fans also recently took issues with Diamond after the singer failed to go to the hospital to see his mother-in-law who has been in and out of hospital in the past few weeks due to a heart condition.

