Caityln Jenner set to enlarge her behind

If you keep up with the Kardashians, then this will not come as a surprise to you. Caityln Jenner formerly known as Bruce jenner a former Olympic medalist and a current transgender activist is set to undergo the Brazilian butt lift, a procedure that will see her butt enlarged, before the summer ends so that she can rock a bikini in the beach.

Caitelyn who started by changing her gender from male to female, a few years ago explains that she is insecure and uncomfortable wearing dresses and is always in jeans because of her small bottom. So the procedure which is known as the Brazilian butt lift will make her feel better and confident about herself.

Caitylne further insisted she would undergo the same kind of butt lifts that her step daughter Kim has undergone.

It is something she has been planning for close to a year, and she has ruled out silicone implants and wants the procedure that sees fats removed from one area of the body and transferred to the desired one, this case being the buttocks.

Caitlyn further stated that it the Brazilian butt lift will be her last surgery because she had put her body through so much trauma under the knife.

about the author: Ghetto Radio