Majimaji Links Embakasi Youth To International Footbal Academy

Embakasi Member of County Assembly candidate Maji Maji-Julius Owino has challenged politicians to channel their efforts into empowering young people and making them better citizens instead of instilling negative politics in them.
And despite threats from competitiors Maji Maji has not relented on his quest to see youths in Embakasi have a better life.
In a bid to empower the youth and propel Embakasi to another level Maji Maji has partnered with Vision 21 sports to ensure that young sports men receive all the support they require to become players and people of quality.
The deal is expected to link Embakasi to a football program and academy; Aspire Academy for Sports Exellence that will see players signed up and more scouted for talent development and trials with teams abroad later this year.
The Academy which has it’s operations in Doha (Hq) and Senegal (Satellite Academy) is one an academy that has an excellent link FC Barcelona and Argentinean football star Lionel Messi.
“We have been doing a few follow ups with the sports consultant to see that our youths are engaged. Sports and especially football is one a good way to make our young people better their lives” said Maji Maji.
“We have discovered a great number of talents at a grass root level and am happy that many of the teams in Embakasi made their way to this meeting” he added.
The Embakasi Aspirant was speaking at a stakeholders meeting which took place at Nyayo Estate Grounds where he donated nine balls to the nine teams that were present on Saturday July 8.
Maji Maji also made pledge to initiate sports fund for Embakasi and initiate economic activities to be undertaken by the teams to support themselves and liberate them from politicians and political dependency.
Maji Maji has also directed his energy into combating land grabbing that has marred Embakasi ward and promises to protect the area including a basketball court that has been encorged on by grabbers.
Author: Paul Polossa
