Kenyans Impressed By Njambi Koikai’s Take Over The Trend

After Larry Madowo left The Trend, there Kenyans wondered who would be best fit to take over the show.

Well it is no longer a secret that The Nation Media Group has settled for popular media figure Njambi Koikai as the show’s new host.

She hosted her first episode on Friday with the much needed grace to take over a show that was the most watched TV show in Kenya.

During the first show the petite presenter took it Larry’s way and wore an African print shirt and stunned in a peach dress for the second part of the show. And judging by the comments and tweets, it is evident she did a fair job and the shows fans loved her hosting.

However there wasn’t as much interaction as before as there always is every Friday.

The two-part show that runs on Friday evening discusses current topics alongside other hosts like Jeff Mote, Anita Nderu and Ciru Muriuki.

