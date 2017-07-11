Joho Hosts Victor Wanyama And Family For Dinner (PHOTOS)

191 SHARES Share Tweet

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama and his family were on Sunday hosted at Hassan Joho’s residence for a special dinner before the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder flew back to England.

The Mombasa Governor invited Wanyama to his home when he learnt that the Harambee Star captain was holidaying at the coastal city with his family.

Wanyama, his elder brother McDonald Mariga, his mother and other family members all honored Joho’s invite to have a feast at his palatial residence in Nyali.

“This weekend I had the honor of hosting brothers Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur FC and McDonald Mariga of Latina Calcio FC, their mother and siblings for dinner. We discussed a variety of things including the potential and growth of youth football in Mombasa. These two Harambee Star players’ life story of humble beginnings, persistence, discipline and hard work has inspired youth to strive for greater things. It was a pleasure to hear from their mother, her side of their story. May the Almighty continue to bless their path and may their gift continue to be a story of inspiration,” Joho said after the dinner.

about the author: Ghetto Radio