0 SHARES Share Tweet

Former minister Nicholas Biwott is dead.

Biwott aka total man died at Nairobi Hospital, Personal Assistant William Chepkut has confirmed.

Biwott served as a civil servant,Member of Parliament and government minister, during which time he held eight senior ministerial positions

Biwott was born in Chebior Village, Keiyo District, Rift Valley Province in 1940.

Biwott was a Member of Parliament for 28 years, having been first elected in 1974 as the MP for the Keiyo South Constituency until December 2007, when he lost his seat to Jackson Kiptanui arap Kamai of the Orange Democratic Party.

Biwott had however been ailing for some time and erroneous reports of his death were posted previously on social media.

Previous post:

Nkaiserry Burial Date Set Previous post: Next Post:



about the author: Ghetto Radio