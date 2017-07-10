SRC Slashes Salaries For State Officers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has announced the new salary structure for State officers.

President’s monthly gross is now Sh1.4 from 1.6m, Deputy President will earn Sh1.2 from 1.4m.

Governors will earn Ksh 924,000 from the current 1 million shillings.

According to SRC the reduced salaries fro state officers will be implemented when the newly elected state officers are sworn into office after the general elections.

Members of the County Assembly will earn Ksh. 144,375 from 165,000.

Members of the senate and national assembly will be taking home 621,000 from 710 thousand shillings.

Principle secretaries will be taking home 765 thousand shillings from 874,500 shillings.

Commanders of the defense forces will be taking home a gross salary of 747,000 from 854000.

Speakers of both the National assembly and senate will be taking home 1.1 million shillings from 1.3 million shillings.

Leader of majority and minority will be taking home 765 thousand shillings from 1 million shillings.

Also to note is that the commission has abolished MPs mileage and sitting allowances in the new pay structure.

The new salary structure will be under implementation after the August polls

about the author: Ghetto Radio