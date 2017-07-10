SPORTPESA ALLSTAR TEAM IN LA LIGA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sportpesa premier league and La Liga have today unveiled the Sportpesa Allstar team that is set to leave the country for Madrid in Spain on Sunday 16th July to Tuesday 25th July.

This comes only two months after Kenya Premier league signed a partnership deal with La Liga on 11th May 2017 which aimed at improving the management of the local top-flight league.

During this period the Allstar team, whose players are below 23 years old with an exception of 4 senior players, is expected to take part in two matches against Córdoba CF which featured in La Liga two seasons ago and Sevilla Atlético which is the Reserve Team of Sevilla CF.

The matches will be played in the Andalusia Region of Spain with the match against Córdoba CF being played on Wednesday, 19 July 2017 and the match against Sevilla Atlético will be on Saturday, 22 July 2017.

“Through this visit to Spain, our players will get an opportunity to showcase their talent and market the potential of the SportPesa Premier League footballer to Soutsand Clubs in Europe,” Ambrose Ochieng’, Kenya Premier League Boss, said.

La Liga delegate to Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania Oliver Dodd, confirmed the visit to Spain and the friendly matches.

“Other than the friendly matches, the other members of the Delegation will attend seminars on Youth Academies, Stadia Safety and Security, Club Licensing, among other topics relating to modern day football management.” Oliver Dodd further added.

The La Liga Head of Africa, Antonio Barradas, hailed the visit of the SportPesa Premier League AllStar to Spain as an affirmation of La Liga’s commitment to establish a long-lasting presence in Africa.

