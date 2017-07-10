Raila Discharged From Hospital

Nasa Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has been discharged from the hospital after being admitted on Sunday over suspected food poisoning.
Raila was discharged last night after spending a few hours undergoing treatment.
He was rushed to the hospital after a rally in Kilifi County.
Addressing the media and hundred of supporters after he was discharged, Raila said he had been cleared on a clean bill of health.
“It was nothing serious, the doctor said I was suffering from dehydration and they gave me water and as you can see I am as healthy and there is no cause to worry,” he said.
“All my other indicators are very good, I have been discharged to go back to Nairobi and to campaign, I am as fit as a fiddle
