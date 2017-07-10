Professor Jay Ties The Knot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bongo artist Professor Jay has tied the knot. The singer exchanged vows with his long term girlfriend Grace Mgonjo over the weekend at St.Joseph’s church in Dar es Salaam.

The posh A-list invite only wedding kicked off at the artist’s home in Kimara-Temboni leading a fleet of cars to the church where the ceremony took place in the presence of their friends and family.

’Namshukuru Mungu nimetimiza ahadi ya ndoa kwa mchumba wangu ambaye tumepitia mabonde na milima.’’ He said after the ceremony outside the church.

Professor Jay who is also a member of parliament of Mikumi, proposed to Grace early this year.

The couple held their star studded reception at Mlimani city . Among those who attended included Lady JayDee and Diamond who also held a sunrise performance for the newly weds.

