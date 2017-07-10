Nkaiserry Burial Date Set

The late Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery will be buried on Saturday at his home in Ilbisil, Kajiado County.
The burial committee, led by Health minister Cleopa Mailu, has announced that a memorial service will be held at Nairobi Baptist Church on Ngong Road on Thursday.
The committee further announced that a condolence books will be available from Wednesday at Harambee House, KICC, the Nairobi Baptist Church and all 47 county headquarters.
The committee includes members of the Nkaissery family and government officials.
Maj-Gen (rtd) Nkaissery died on Saturday night. The cause of his death has remained a mystery as investigators piece together his last moments to unravel the mystery.
SPORTPESA ALLSTAR TEAM IN LA LIGA Next Post:
Biwott is dead