Bahati To Walk Down The Isle In August

It’s now confirmed that gospel singer Bahati and his sweetheart Diana Marua will be walking down the aisle in August. The singer outlined his wedding plan in a recent interview with local publication pulse.

Bahati and Diana started their relationship with a ‘fake’ wedding; while shooting the video of Bahati’s song ‘Mapenzi’ where the gospel singer ‘married’ her.

During the interview Bahati revealed that he invited Diana to feature in his song a month after he saw and liked her photos on Instagram.

“God works in mysterious ways. I recall coming home late one night, tired and going into my Instagram where I found this beautiful lady who had liked six of my photos. It didn’t hit me at all but that looked unusual so I liked four of her photos. One month later, my team and I were looking for a video vixen for the wedding song and that is when I recalled the image of the girl on Instagram Diana. That is how we got to meet,” said Bahati.

The 23 year old singer also confirmed his wedding will be held in August, he said that a traditional ceremony which will take place in Bondo will precede the white wedding.

“The wedding is going to take place in August. We will be going to Bondo where Diana’s family comes from to do the traditional ceremony. We have already done the informal introduction to both our families and that is why I am saying this is no longer just between Diana and me but also our entire families,” said Bahati.

