Oliech Kicked Out Of His Apartment

Word has it that celebrated Kenyan footballer Dennis Oliech has been evicted from his Riara road Trident Heights house.

This is after photos of a lorry packed outside an apartment with household goods emerged online.

Trident House is where Oliech has been living for the last two years. The star is alleged to have been having financial issues which resulted in huge rent arrears.

Word on the street too had it that the flamboyant star is not doing well even with allegations that he had been evicted due to rent arrears.

According to a close source, Oliech moved to Kileleshwa were he has bought a new house.

Details have it that Oliech took a bank loan to purchase the new home whose photos have since surfaced online.

The footballer was paying a Sh150,000 monthly rent at the Trident Heights house where at the time of going to press, some of his belongings were still at a servant quarter for reasons not known.

