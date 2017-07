Mr. Nice Facing It Rough

103 SHARES Share Tweet

Since his disappearance from the music industry rumors claiming that Mr. Nice was seriously ill and was living in poverty started making rounds on social media.

Online news outlets also reported that the one time Bongo hit maker was drowning in liquor and had lost himself in this life.

The singer, however refuted the rumors saying he is doing just fine and that the rumors stem from those who want to destroy his career.

“Kaka, niko freshi kabisa! Hivi tunapozungumza niko kwangu hapa Nairobi; hata ndiyo naamka. Ni mwili tu ndio umechoka kwa sababu nilipiga show kubwa Mtito Andei last weekend. Unajua ili mtu achape show nzuri, lazima atumie nguvu nyingi sana.” he said.,

He added saying “Hivi mimi ni kuchoka tu; si ati naugua ama ulofa umenimaliza kama vile watu wanvyosema katika mitandao ya kijamii. Na ningependa kusema kwamba wanaoneza uvumi huo ni mahaters tu; hawanitakii mema. ”

