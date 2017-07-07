Kidero To Construct Sewerage Facility Worth Ksh. 10 Billion

55 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi County government is in the process of building sewerage facilities worth 10 billion shillings to cater for the over 50 percent Nairobi residents without access to sewerage facilities.

Nairobi governor Dr Evans Kidero says the sewerage facilities are being constructed in Roysambu, Kasarani , Dagoretti, and Embakasi east areas in Nairobi.

Speaking at a media briefing Kidero says informal settlements are the most affected by lack of water and sanitation.

Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company Managing Director Engeineer Philip Gichuki says that safe water and sewerage system contributes to human health and well being.

about the author: Ghetto Radio