Drama In Eastleigh As Man Is Frog Matched To police Station Over IDPs Money

42 SHARES Share Tweet

There was drama in Eastleigh today after a group of Internally Displaced Persons frog matched a man from his house to Pangani police station over claims of disapearing with their money.

The women from Mathare slums claim that the man named Humphrey Odegu who resides in Kariobangi had used over 9 million shillings given to them by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“He has confessed to using all the money and he is instead asking for forgiveness. How do we forgive him and we do not have anything in return?” asked one complainant.

The IDPs claim the money was released by Uhuru last week on Friday.

The man is currently at the Pangani Police Station.

Previous post:

8 percent Of Medicine In Kenya Imported Illegally Previous post: Next Post:



about the author: Ghetto Radio