8 percent Of Medicine In Kenya Imported Illegally

36 SHARES Share Tweet

At least 8 percent of medicine retailed in pharmacies are being imported in the country illegally.

A research carried out by Infodpective research and University of Nairobi indicates that these informally channelled medicine are very common in Nairobi and Nakuru.

Infopedive Research Investigator Joel Lehman says these drugs pose a bigger risk to the health of Kenyans and have created big losses for the government.

Lehmann has urged Kenyans to be vigilant when buying drugs at local retail stores and only buy drugs that are labeled in English or Swahili.

At least 38 percent of the unofficially channelled medicine are for blood pressure and other chronic ailments.

about the author: Ghetto Radio