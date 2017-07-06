Rogue police arrested over social media remarks

61 SHARES Share Tweet

Be careful what you post on social media because it could come haunting you down and even send you to jail.

A policeman was arraigned in court over remarks on his face book account which instigated that he was an Al shaabab sympathizer and follower.

Abdul Azziz Mohamed Waiss was arrested after he posted on his face book page that he had been trained on explosive devices and he wanted to die taking others with him.

His bosses gave a statement and said that the cop should be investigated for he deemed to be a danger to the society.

He has been remanded with no bail for thirty days without bail pending investigations.

