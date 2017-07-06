Robert Burale Hospitalised

Image consultant and pastor Robert Burale has been hospitalised under unclear circumstances.

The popular public figure is currently nursing a head injury at the Nairobi hospital where he was checked in.

Burale shared a post on his social media saying ‘’I walked out stronger. Who said God is not my healer?..THE BLOOD SPEAKETH…’’ prompting get well messages from his fans online.

However it seems he managed to get out of danger and is now just being monitored by the doctors.

Earlier on he had posted a very telling message that alludes he could have been in a serious situation but has managed to pull through.

‘’When the devil thought he had me down……God got my back and I walked out of STRONGER.’’ The post read.

ANNETTE AMONDI