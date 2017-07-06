Nairobians feel closer to NASA as opposed to Jubilee

67 SHARES Share Tweet

Fifty Six percent of Nairobi residents feel closer to the NASA coalition as opposed to 34% who feel closer to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party.

TIFA Research conducted on the 1st and 2nd of July says that 10 out of 17 constituencies in Nairobi are NASA strongholds.

Four are Jubilees stronghold while three others are hotly contested.

Ruaraka,Kibra,Dagoreti south,Embakasi south,Starehe,Dagoreti north,Embakasi central,Langata,Mathare and Embakasi east are said to be NASA strongholds, while Roysambu,Kamukunji,Embakasi north and Kasarani are branded Jubilee strongholds.

Westlands,Makadara and Embakasi west are branded battle grounds.

According to the poll, NASA’s support has gone up from 38 percent in July 2016 to 47 percent in February 2017 and now stands at 56 percent as of July 2017.

Jubilee’s support went up from 38 percent in July 2016 to 42 percent in February 2017 but then dropped to 35 percent as of July this year.

