Kidero Neck And Neck In Nairobi Governorship Race

It’s a two horse racein the Nairobi gubernatorial race with governor Evans Kidero taking a marginal lead ahead of senator Mike Sonko.

According to TIFA, a polling agency, the two are locked in a tight contest with Kidero garnering 44% against Sonko’s 43%.

On the other hand, TIFA research shows, Esther Passaris would beat Nairobi women representative Rachel Shebesh with 57% to 25% respectively.

In the senatorial race Jubilee’s Johnson Sakaja will emerge winner if elections were it to be held today while ODM’s Edwin Sifuna comes second with 28%.

The opinion polls were conducted on the 1st and 2nd July before the presidential debate.

about the author: Ghetto Radio