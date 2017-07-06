71 SHARES Share Tweet

NASA co principal Kalonzo Musyoka has accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of working with the Ballot printing firm Al Gurair to rig the elections in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kalonzo who was touring Machakos today, claimed that some officials of Al Gurair have been given facilitation by the government to help them rig the elections.

Kalonzo has further called on NASA supporters to guard the polling stations to stop the IEBC from stuffing ballot boxes with ballot papers.

“We want you, our supporters to sleep at the polling stations. Because Jubilee is planning to rig the elections by stuffing the ballot boxes, this we will not allow,” said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo was accompanied by NASA co principals Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi.

