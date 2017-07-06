Jua Cali and DJ Double Trouble To Bring Bahrain To A Stop

Ghetto Radio DJ Double Trouble is set to perform in Bahrain this Saturday 8th July.

Trouble will deejay alongside popular Genge artist Jua Cali who will be performing in Bahrain for the first time.

The show dubbed Bahrain Afro African Genge party will be held at Monte Rosa, Adliya from 7:00 p.m.

Trouble has performed in Bahrain more than five times his first time being back in 2013.

Jua Cali becomes the first East African artiste to hold the show in Baharain a tittle that Trouble held for a few years as the only East African and Kenyan deejay to perform there.

Performances will also be done by Dj Koskey.

ANNETTE AMONDI