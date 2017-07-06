Bebe Cool Says He Does Not Know Dela

Ugandan reggae/ragga artiste Bebe Cool has admitted he thinks Kenyan musicians are generally lazy.

Bebe Cool, who is in Kenya for Coke Studio, has had many interviewes with a number of local news outlets during his stint in the country.

It was during one of his interviews with The Insyder that the Ugandan singer claimed Sauti Sol were the only musicians from Kenya who have made a namet outside the country’s border. The Ugandan collaborated with Sauti Sol on the hit song ‘Mbozi Za Malwa’.

“To tell the truth there is Sauti Sol. I would definitely tell you I don’t think I can rate anybody else coz basically apart from the old legendary it’s only Sauti Sol that made sure they made a name in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Africa,” Bebe Cool said.

Bebe Cool went ahead to say he didn’t know Dela existed until he met her at Coke Studio.

“I just met Dela recently and I haven’t even listened to her music so that means Kenyan artistes are a little bit lazy. I usually say that and I’m never shy about it because I haven’t heard of Dela before Coke Studio. If Dela has management she has to think twice and move to international platform because that is how I will know you,” He added.