Aaron Ochieng Admits To Stealing Ksh 2.8 Million Benz

Former KTN news editor Aaron Ochieng who was arrested on December 31st 2016 for stealing Joy Doreen Biira’s Kes 2.8 million Mercedes Benz has finally admitted to the theft.

Aaron had earlier made outrageous claims in court that Doreen and him were actually lovers and that they conspired to steal the E 220 Mercedes Benz.

The former KTN journalist,is now seeking out-of-court settlement, since he come clean on the theft of Joy Doreen Biira’s car.

In a letter presented in court, a remorseful Ochieng admitted acting alone in the theft. He asked the TV presenter and the court to forgive him for what he did.

“I do regret my actions and accusations and want to publicly apologize to Ms Biira and her entire family and beg her and this court to forgive me. I wish to request from this court for permission to discuss with Ms Biira and her representatives the possibility of solving this matter out of court in a period of one week after which we can return to this court,” wrote Aaron Ochieng.

