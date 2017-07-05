Wiz Kid’s Performance To Go On Despite Kenyans’ Cries Of Overpricing

Earlier last month it was announced that Nigerian singer Wiz kid would grace the stage at this year’s BBQ live event to be held at the KICC.

Kenyan’s however ranted on social media regarding the prices of the event and the organizer’s choice of venue.

However it seems the ranting fell on deaf ears as Nigeria’s original starboy will perform in Nairobi on the 22nd of July at KICC for the 14th edition of BBQ Live.

The event will also be the 4th Anniversary of the Barbeque event which promises revelers electric performances from the fiery line-up.

The Nigerian singer and song writer will perform alongside Nameless, Fena, Gin Ideal and Willy Paul.