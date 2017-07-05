Uhuru Kenyatta To Boycott Presidential Debate

36 SHARES Share Tweet

Uhuru Kenyatta will not attend the presidential debate on July 10, Jubilee Party vice chairman David Murathe has said.

Murathe says the President will not attend since he was not consulted on the matter.

According to Murathe Uhuru can answer questions from the public on live TV without being distracted.

The first debate is slated for July 10 while running mates will argue their bids on July 17.

Meanwhile Uhuru took his presidential campaigns to Kajiado where he pledged to completely eradicate poverty.

