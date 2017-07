0 SHARES Share Tweet

Suspected al Shabaab militants early today attacked a police post at Pandanguo in Lamu West.

According to County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri, this followed the destruction of a Safaricom mast by the militants.

The Rapid Deployment Unit of the police and the Kenya Police Reserve have camps in the area and are currently handling the incident.

Lamu has so far proven to be a soft target for the Al Shabaab with more than 100 killed in Mpeketoni in 2014.

about the author: Ghetto Radio