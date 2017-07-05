Supermodel Ajuma Nasanyana Diagnosed With Pulmonary Embolism

11 SHARES Share Tweet

Kenyan supermodel Ajuma Nasanyana has been diagnosed with pulmonary embolism.

The supermodel who has graced both local and international runways was fighting for her life a few days ago after she was admitted at the Aga Khan University hospital.

Ajuma revealed through her social media that she was diagnosed with pulmonary embolism.

‘’My feet just touched the ground for the first time after 5 days from being diagnosed with Pulmonary Embolism (blood clot in my lung). My life was spared. I will be posting more about what I experienced, just to caution people when I’m clear and out of hospital in a day or 2. My family, friends and I are still in shock and horror.’’ She wrote.

Her friend and fellow model Namnyak Odupoy however made her day better by taking a photo of the supermodel with her son Willow to her hospital room a few days ago.

The model has since been discharged and is recuperating at home.

