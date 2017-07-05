A police officer and Mpesa shop attendant among Eight winners of Sh27m SportPesa jackpot

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A police officer and an Mpesa shop attendant are among eight winners of last week’s Ksh27,357,559 SportPesa mid-week jackpot.

The eight who were all introduced to gaming by their friends and relatives will share the jackpot equally with each pocketing Ksh3,419,694.

The winners, police officer Bernard Mosoti, MPesa shop attendant Joseph Kariuki, University Student Hamed Poleh, car wash worker Joseph Mulama, handy man Paul Rukunga, general store proprietor Willy Kipngeno, Kawangware resident Milton Makondi and Kitheka Kitheka from Saika Estate in Nairobi were unveiled today by the leading gaming company, SportPesa.

The eight revealed grand plans for their new found wealth. Mosoti who hails from Kisii said he will give Ksh50,000 to an SDA church in his home area, expand his wife’s animal farming business and pay school fees for a few children from poor homes.

Naivasha resident Kariuki said he will buy land and use the rest of the money to educate his five children.

Polleh, a university student, said he will bank the cash in a fixed account as he ponders on what to invest in.

Mulama who lives in Kakamega plans to start his own car wash and employ several youth.

Rukunga who is currently building his family home said he will use the cash to complete the project.

“I would like to congratulate all our winners and urge all our customers to bet responsibly,” said Sportpesa’s Assistant Marketing manager PR & Advertising Esther Kang’ethe.

Following their win, the mid-week jackpot has now been reset to Ksh10 million and will progress every week until it’s won.

Prior to last week, the previous mid-week jackpot was won at Ksh81,268,545 on May 6, after four months without a winner.

SportPesa customers earn Ksh100 instantly for every friend they introduce to the platform who proceeds to place a bet on any match. The service called Rafiki Bonus has enabled friends and relatives share the excitement of playing on SportPesa.

Besides the mid-week jackpot, SportPesa also offers a Mega Jackpot which starts from Ksh100 million. The Mega Jackpot is currently at Ksh111,856,950.

All SportPesa winners are offered legal and financial advisory services for free to enable them invest wisely and reap maximum benefits from their winnings.

