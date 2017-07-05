Machachari’s Almasi at it Again (PHOTOS)

112 SHARES Share Tweet

Ian Munene better known as Almasi for the role he played on a local television programme known as Machachari is at it again.

He recently uploaded photos on his instagram account which sent mixed signals and left people questioning his sexuality

The teen who portrayed the role of a responsible son from a rich family on citizen tv’s Machachari uploaded the provoking photos some of which held a beer bottle in one hand and others where he was almost bare chest, while in other photos he adorned a flower on his head which made him look like he is straight gay.

Kenyans on social media argued he was just a troubled adolescent who is trying to fit in the society while other Kenyans felt that as a role model to kids he should be counseled before it was too late.

about the author: Ghetto Radio