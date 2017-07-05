Kenyan Photographer Lands Job At Air Jordan

3 SHARES Share Tweet

Kenyan photographer Osbourne Macharia has landed himself a job at air Jordan, one of the leading companies in the world.

The Kenyan photographer who describes his work as afrofictionism, became an instant hit and trended after his photos of retired grannies and grandpa’s shot in exotic locations and fancy props hit social media.

Soon after both rapper Snoop and Jamie Foxx tweeted about his work and then came the hot 55 year old American sensation Irvin Randle who went viral and became known as ‘Mr steal your grandma.’ Earning the photographer his shining moment

Macharia’s work was featured in Vogue Italia and more recently in Trend Prive magazine.

With his work speaking for itself, he landed a major gig with Air Jordan former executives. He broke the big news via his social media.

‘’March this year I was approached by former executives at Air Jordan; @jasonmayden , (former Sr. Global Design Director at Air Jordan.

Designed Air Jordan17-30), @superharsh (former Global Digital Marketing Director at Air Jordan) and @devarispbrown (former Product Manager at VSCO) who came together to form an LA based kids footwear company known as Super Heroic.

The brief was to help them come up with a photographic identity for the brand that would dictate the visual style for the years to come. I came in as a photographer and partly as a creative director (responsible for wardrobe palette, styling direction, locations, treatment, selecting cast etc) followed by a 2 day shoot in Vancouver, Canada.

Wouldn’t have been more happy to be part of such a purpose driven brand.’’ he wrote.

ANNETTE AMONDI

