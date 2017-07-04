Tusker’s Nsimbe named May Coach of the Month

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tusker FC tactician George ‘Best’ Nsimbe has been named the Coach of the Month for May.

Nsimbe was voted unanimously by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Football Commission after going unbeaten that month, winning all the five games to bag the 15 points available.

After a slow start to the campaign this season, in which the defending Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions lost their first two opening matches, the Brewers took maximum points from every game in May.

Speaking on Tuesday when receiving the award after the team’s morning training at their Ruaraka Sports Club base, Nsimbe exuded confidence that his charges will retain the KPL title as well as the GOtv Shield.

“I feel great to win this award just six months after joining the team. I thank my technical staff, the players and fans who made me win the coach of the month award for May. We started the season badly, but we knew we were the defending champions and we sat down as the technical bench and rectified our mistakes,” Nsimbe said.

“We still believe we can retain the title because there are a lot of games remaining and thus know that it is a marathon and have a long way to go but I know we will make it since we finished the first leg on a high.”

Nsimbe started that month with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Kakamega Homeboyz, then beat Zoo Kericho 2-0 away from home, followed up with the 2-1 victory over Sony Sugar and beating struggling Mathare United 2-0.

Tusker finished the month of May with a 1-0 result over giants AFC Leopards as Nsimbe’s side climbed joint top with record 15-time champions Gor Mahia at the KPL table.

For his splendid performance, the Ugandan tactician was rewarded with a winner’s plaque and Sh75, 000 and become the third coach after the then Gor Mahia coach Jose ‘Ze Maria’ Marcelo Ferreira (March winner) and Posta Rangers’ Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo (April winner).

Nsimbe took the reign at the 11-time KPL champions this season after the departure of his fellow compatriot Paul Nkata, is tasked to defend the top tier league title and the GOtv Shield.

about the author: Polosa