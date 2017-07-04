Police Name Political Hot Spots Ahead Of Polls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Police have mapped out areas in Nairobi regarded as hot spots ahead of next month’s general elections.

Nairobi police commanders met to discuss how they will secure the trouble spots before, during and after the elections.

Koome however named Landhies Road, Umoja, Kariobangi, Dandora, Kayole, Kiambiu, Githogoro, Kibera, Mathare Mukuru slums, Dagorretti, Kawangware, Buruburu, Globe Cinema, Kangemi, Ngara, Marurui and Korogocho as main points of interest.

“We have planned well and will deploy accordingly. Almost all informal settlements have been mapped out and are seen as hot spots,” he said.

Koome says the plan will involve deploying personnel from all security agencies including Kenya forest service and NYS to secure Nairobi.

Nairobi is the host to the National Tallying Center.

Ghetto Radio